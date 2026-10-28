Kozhikode: Two digital marketing students from Malappuram have been arrested for allegedly stealing cosmetics worth around ₹8,000 from a supermarket at HiLITE Mall in Kozhikode.

The 19-year-old girl among the accused is also facing a case for allegedly stealing chocolates worth around ₹1,000 from another mall in Kozhikode.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Shameel (20) of Perinthalmanna and Sabitha (19) of Thottekkad.

According to the Pantheerankavu police, the duo allegedly stole cosmetics displayed in the health and beauty section of Nesto Supermarket at HiLITE Mall on the evening of October 18.

Following a complaint by the supermarket employee Sujith Kumar, police registered a case and launched an investigation. After examining CCTV footage from the mall and surrounding areas, the police identified the suspects and took them into custody near the Medical College area.

Sabitha is also an accused in a separate theft case registered in connection with the alleged theft of chocolates worth around ₹1,000 from Nesto Supermarket at Gokulam Mall near Arayidathupalam in the city on September 22.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.