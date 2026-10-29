Alappuzha: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case following media reports on a gang operating in the vicinity of Alappuzha Medical College to procure and sell newborn babies.

According to the reports received by the Commission, members of the gang were allegedly approaching unmarried mothers and making inquiries about the availability of infants for sale. The District Child Welfare Committee has reportedly informed authorities that newborns were being purchased for amounts exceeding ₹25,000 and subsequently sold for lakhs.

The allegations have prompted the Child Rights Commission to seek explanations from key authorities in Alappuzha. The Commission has sought a report from the District Police Chief, the Chairperson of the District Child Welfare Committee and the Superintendent of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital regarding the allegations and the steps taken in response.

Commission member TC Jalajamol registered the case based on the media reports. The Commission is expected to examine whether children were being illegally procured or transferred and whether any individuals or groups were involved in such activities. Further details were expected to emerge as the authorities respond to the Commission's queries.