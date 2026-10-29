

Muvattupuzha: The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Muvattupuzha has ordered the father of a 16-year-old boy who fatally knocked down a pedestrian on a scooter to reimburse the insurer ₹29 lakh in compensation paid to the victim’s family.

The order relates to the death of N M Jacob, 59, in an accident on October 9, 2023. Tribunal judge K N Harikumar directed the insurer to pay ₹29 lakh, including ₹21.96 lakh in compensation, 8% interest and litigation costs, to Jacob’s wife, Emily, and their children, Shalu and Sharath. The tribunal also ruled that the insurer could recover the entire amount from the boy’s father.

Jacob, of Neerkkanayil House, Meenkunnam, was walking along the roadside near Thottakkara Siva Temple at Pandappilly in Aarakkuzha when a speeding scooter hit him from behind. He suffered serious injuries and died four days later. The scooter was being driven by the 16-year-old son of Binoy John of Kallunkal, Thottakkara.

The tribunal held that the father had violated the Motor Vehicles Act by allowing his minor son, who did not have a driving licence, to ride the scooter. This also amounted to a breach of the insurance policy conditions.

O V Aneesh and E G Indu appeared for the petitioners, while Dimple James and Saji Joseph represented the insurance company.