A lorry and its driver plunged into quarry water after the vehicle fell off rocks while unloading sand at Karukaputhur in Palakkad on Thursday morning. The driver, Abu Thahir, is from Chathannur.

According to Chalissery police, the incident occurred around 8 am while the lorry was unloading sand in the area. Rescue operations have been underway for the past couple of hours, but the driver has not yet been found, police said.

"We identified the driver after recovering his licence from the spot, but what exactly happened is yet to be confirmed," police told Onmanorama.

Search underway after lorry and driver plunge into quarry at Karukaputhur in Palakkad. Photo: Special arrangement

"Initially, the Fire and Rescue Services team was unable to locate the vehicle, so scuba teams were brought in to assist with the search. They eventually spotted the vehicle and attempted to open its door, but the driver was not found inside. They are now searching other areas," the officer added.

According to the Pattambi Fire Force, a call regarding the incident was received around 8.45 am. Around nine personnel, including scuba teams from Kunnamkulam and Perinthalmanna, were deployed for the rescue operation. "The man has not been found yet, and rescue operations are underway," a Fire and Rescue Services personnel told Onmanorama.

Meanwhile, residents said work had been underway since early morning to fill up the privately owned quarry, which is old and no longer operational. "Work began around 6 am, with several lorries and earthmovers deployed at the site. While attempting to reverse, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell around 30 feet. Layers of mud fell on top of the driver and the lorry, making it difficult to locate them," residents added.