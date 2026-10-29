Piravom: An administrative sanction of ₹1.87 crore has been granted for the restoration and reconstruction of the damaged sections of Pazhoor Riverside Park (Paazhoor Aattutheeram Park), announced Minister Anoop Jacob.

Developed under the rural tourism initiative, the park suffered extensive damage on August 17 when an approximately 100-metre stretch of its retaining wall caved in and collapsed into the river. Along with it, a section of the paved walkway, the entry archway, visitor benches, and ornamental gardens plunged into the waters.

The cave-in has left the surviving structure and the adjacent road precariously unstable. In light of the imminent danger, public access has been cordoned off, and vehicular traffic along the adjacent road has been temporarily suspended.

Earlier, an emergency review meeting chaired by Anoop Jacob had resolved to draft a comprehensive restoration plan. Following this, a joint inspection team—comprising Municipal Chairman K.R. Pradeep Kumar, the Deputy Collector, and the Director of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC)—visited the site and finalized the project blueprint. The immediate plan focuses on rebuilding the retaining wall and constructing new rain shelters, alongside exploring options to further expand the park’s tourism amenities.

Originally constructed in two phases during 2014–15 by the DTPC at an outlay of nearly ₹2 crore, the park was built on a reinforced concrete platform erected over a granite embankment alongside the elevated Kalampoor Riverside Road. The promenade was laid with decorative paving tiles and fitted with park benches, ornamental palm trees, ambient streetlights, and an open-air gym tailored for morning walkers.

Until the collapse, the riverside promenade was a bustling local hub, drawing crowds daily to unwind and soak in the serene riverside views and fresh breeze.