Santhanpara: The Sankappanpara–Puthady road in Ward 9 of Santhanpara Panchayat has been languishing in disrepair for over a decade, with residents alleging that both elected representatives and authorities have completely turned a blind eye to their plight. The relentless movement of heavy trucks heading to a private granite quarry in Sankappanpara has reduced the road to an unmotorable mess.

While the quarry operators continue to rake in profits, the ruined road has thrown the daily lives of local residents into disarray. Commuters point out that even auto-rickshaw drivers flatly refuse to take fares to the area.

To make matters worse, trenches were dug along one side of the road for the Jal Jeevan Mission; stormwater rushed through these trenches, severely eroding the roadbed. Now, even a single spell of rain turns the entire stretch into a sea of mud.

A 50-metre section directly in front of the quarry has been virtually obliterated, turning two-wheeler commutes into a perilous, accident-prone ordeal.