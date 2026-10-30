Man shoots himself dead in Idukki after attacking wife with crowbar
-
A man named Santhosh fatally shot himself after brutally attacking his estranged wife, Sreeja, with an iron crowbar outside her workplace in Idukki.
-
-
Sreeja sustained critical head injuries and was hospitalised in serious condition following the assault, which occurred just a day before a scheduled court verdict on their divorce proceedings.
-
-
During the incident, the attacker used a revolver to threaten bystanders who rushed to help before turning the weapon on himself.
Mail This Article
Idukki: A man shot himself dead after dragging his wife out of her workplace and brutally striking her on the head with an iron crowbar, near Cumbummettu.
The man was identified as Santhosh, a native of Mazhuvencheril, Nettithozhu. His wife, Sreeja, an employee at the Kuzhitholu Post Office, sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Kattappana, where she remains critical.
The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Friday. According to the police, the couple had been estranged and were going through divorce proceedings. Santhosh had reportedly carried out the attack just a day before the court was scheduled to deliver its verdict on their divorce case on Saturday. Sreeja had been residing separately in Thookkupalam due to the marital dispute.
Witnesses stated that Santhosh arrived at the post office shortly after Sreeja came for duty, dragged her outside, and attacked her with a crowbar. When residents rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams, Santhosh brandished a revolver to threaten them and keep them away. He then turned the revolver on himself and fired the fatal shot.
The Cumbummettu Police are investigating.