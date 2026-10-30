In a bid to turn professionally qualified women into successful entrepreneurs, the Ajanur Grama Panchayat has rolled out the ‘VIBE’ (Vision for Innovative Business Enterprises) project. The initiative aims to foster innovative ventures across high-potential sectors like food processing, fashion, and healthcare.

The local body has earmarked an initial budget of ₹45 lakh for the project. Under this scheme, women holding professional qualifications will receive comprehensive technical and financial support to launch, manage, and scale their business ventures.

A series of enterprises will be rolled out in a phased manner, including an advanced dental clinic, garment printing and apparel design studios, a centralised kitchen, a restaurant collective, an ice cream manufacturing unit, and an innovative green enterprise led by the Haritha Karma Sena. The initiative also seeks to carve out a distinct identity in the market by developing homegrown 'Ajanur' brands in the food and textile industries.

Aspiring entrepreneurs will receive end-to-end guidance, ranging from the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to accessing subsidies, brand-building, and marketing support. Credit and loan facilities are being facilitated through tie-ups with Canara Bank and Union Bank of India.