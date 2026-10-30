Kochi: Highlighting the immense potential of transforming marine debris into value-added commercial products, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) organised an exhibition showcasing an array of upcycled innovations. The items on display were crafted from abandoned fishing gear ("ghost nets"), plastic waste, and scrap from discarded vessels.

The process involves shredding recovered ocean plastics into micro-granules and blending them with cement to manufacture durable materials suitable for the construction and commercial sectors. The expo introduced visitors to a diverse collection of handicrafts, jewellery, home decor, planters, and floor tiles - all fashioned from discarded nets and marine equipment.

Also featured were intricately crafted models of traditional boats, jellyfish, sea turtles, fish, and other aquatic life made from reclaimed plastics, alongside decorative pieces and planters repurposed from scrap Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) boats.

Organised under the central government's Swachhata Action Plan, the exhibition - titled ‘From Waste to Worth', was inaugurated by CIFT Director Dr George Ninan. Dr M P Remesan and Dr V Geethalakshmi addressed the gathering, and Dr N Manju Lekshmi led a technical and (or) awareness session.