Thiruvananthapuram: Unregulated roadside parking by people visiting local shops and commercial establishments has triggered severe traffic gridlock at Thirumala Junction.

Following the widening of the Thirumala - Puthenkada stretch, most commercial buildings now sit flush against the walkway. Furthermore, while the Thirumala - Kundamankadavu stretch is a two-lane road, barely any of the commercial outlets on either side provide dedicated customer parking.

Indiscriminate parking along both flanks of these corridors has become the primary catalyst for the worsening bottlenecks. Commuters allege that despite crippling traffic snarls during morning and evening rush hours, authorities have turned a blind eye to the rampant illegal parking.

Thirumala serves as a vital gateway to the city for commuters traveling from Kattakkada, Peyad, Pottayil, Vilavoorkkal, and Mankattukadavu. As a result, traffic crawls at a snail's pace during peak windows - typically between 8:00 am and 11:00 am, and again from 3:00 pm to 9:00 am.

Residents complain that although police personnel have been deployed at Thirumala and Pallimukku junctions to manage the flow, their intervention remains largely ineffective. Adding to the chaos is the designated bus stop situated uncomfortably close to the junction for KSRTC and private buses heading toward Poojappura and Pangode. Private buses idling far longer than necessary choke the carriageway even further.

On most days, the tailback originating at Thirumala Junction spills over well past Pallimukku Junction, bringing traffic to a near-total standstill.