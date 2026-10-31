Kochi: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday assured the family of Jayabalakrishnan, who was killed in a road accident at Cheranalloor, that the government would ensure justice and that the law would apply equally to everyone, irrespective of their position or background.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Jayabalakrishnan's family, Chennithala said the prosecution would question the decision to grant bail to the minor accused in the case. He also said the police had approached the court over the matter.

“The law is equal for everyone, even if the person involved is a judge. As Home Minister, I will ensure that the law is applied equally to all,” Chennithala said, reiterating the government’s commitment to the victim’s family.

He said the wishes of the victim’s family would be taken into consideration while proceeding with the case. Referring to the controversy over the disclosure of the minor accused’s identity, Chennithala said the issue had been raised before the court, which had also questioned the disclosure.

The Home Minister maintained that the government was proceeding in the right direction in the case and assured the family that it stood by them. He also pointed to the loss of lives in drunk driving incidents, stressing the need for accountability.

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Chief Minister VD Satheesan had visited Jayabalakrishnan’s house on Friday and assured the family that necessary action would be taken.

Jayabalakrishnan’s daughter also spoke to the media, saying that both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister had assured the family that appropriate action would follow.

Jayabalakrishnan, 55, was killed when a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old student, hit his scooter on the Container Road near Maraparambu in Cheranalloor in the early hours of October 25. He was returning home after closing his roadside eatery near Chittoor temple.

The accused was initially released on station bail, triggering protests by the victim’s family and residents. The Juvenile Justice Board subsequently granted him bail after he was produced before it. Police later added a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The handling of the case came under scrutiny amid allegations of procedural lapses and preferential treatment. Four police officers attached to Cheranalloor police station were suspended following a preliminary inquiry into the handling of the case, while the Kochi City Police Commissioner too was shunted out. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the District Crime Branch.