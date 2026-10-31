Malappuram: Fifteen people, including students, were injured after a private bus lost control and rammed into a building on the Changaramkulam-Cheravallur road in Malappuram district on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when the 'Devika' bus, travelling from Kunnamkulam to Changaramkulam, veered off the road and crashed into a building on the roadside.

Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued passengers trapped inside the bus. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Changaramkulam for treatment. None of them sustained serious injuries.

The injured have been identified as Kumar (46), Nibin (41), Vasantha (60), Aswathy (30), Rishan (14), Farhan (14), Hridhya (12), Rajitha (41), Ajitha (45), Shwetha (22), Manikandan (46), Subrahmanyan (65), Mangad Ammini (70), Sona (20) and Nida (16). They are natives of the Nannamukku and Kattakampal regions near Changaramkulam.