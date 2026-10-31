Palakkad: A workout at the Fort Maidan open-air gym is set to be a breeze, quite literally, amidst the blooms. It isn't just a figure of speech; the municipality has renovated the facility by landscaping a vibrant flower garden all around it. Municipal Chairman P Smithesh officially reopened the gym to the public at 8:00 am today.

Following the opening, fitness enthusiasts can resume their daily routines. The civic body also stated that dedicated measures will be put in place to ensure ongoing maintenance.

Set up in 2018 using local area development funds allocated by the then-Palakkad MP M B Rajesh, this was the town’s very first open-air gym, with its upkeep entrusted to the municipality.

Over time, however, neglected maintenance took its toll, leaving much of the equipment rusted and falling into disrepair. While the municipality initially sanctioned ₹3.5 lakh for restoration, the total expenditure eventually ran up to nearly ₹5 lakh.

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Thick overgrowth had also turned the grounds into a breeding ground for weeds and reptiles. The Chairman explained that the flowering plants were introduced to eliminate the wild overgrowth and turn the area into an inviting, scenic community space.