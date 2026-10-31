Kottayam: Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Changanassery in Kottayam on Saturday. They were identified as Saju Antony (64), his wife Anu Saju (59), and their son Sabin (33).

According to the police, the bodies were found hanging inside the house. Preliminary investigations point to suicide, with police suspecting financial difficulties as a possible reason. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths were yet to be established.

Neighbours alerted the police after noticing that the family members had not left the house for a long time and were not responding to their calls. Police reached the spot and broke open the main door, following which the three bodies were found. The bodies of Saju and Anu were found in one room, while that of Sabin was found in another.

The bodies will be shifted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy procedures.

The Changanassery police have registered a case and are investigating.