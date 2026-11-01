Thrissur: Five people were injured when a car collided with a traveller van near Ethan Auditorium at Kundannur on the Kunnamkulam–Wadakkanchery state highway.

The accident occurred around 4 pm when the car, which was returning from Guruvayur, collided with the traveller van travelling towards Wadakkanchery. The impact of the collision completely damaged the front portions of both vehicles.

The injured included Traveller driver Ragesh (26), a native of Kumaranelur Kadavath House, and car passengers from Mundur: Vishnu (35), Greeshma (30), Krishnankutty (63) and Deepa (54), all of Puthenpurakkal House.

Wadakkanchery ACTS volunteers reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.