Cheruthoni: A sharp S-curve near Pandippara on the Idukki - Nalumukku road has emerged as a significant traffic hazard, with local residents reporting frequent vehicular accidents along the stretch.

According to locals, the recurring mishaps are primarily driven by geometric design flaws, inadequate road width, and a steep gradient. Drivers often struggle to navigate the curve safely, especially under heavy traffic or poor weather conditions.

Despite multiple petitions submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Minister concerned requesting urgent corrective measures, residents allege that no tangible action has been taken.

The road was upgraded under the Central Road Fund (CRF) scheme, with construction initially commencing in 2018 during the tenure of the then-Member of Parliament.

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Local residents and regular commuters have urged the authorities to widen the narrow bottlenecks and install adequate warning signage and road safety infrastructure to prevent further accidents.