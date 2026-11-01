Kalpetta: In a major development in the controversy over the alleged alcohol consumption during a school tour in Wayanad, the Education Department has transferred Higher Secondary School Principal Shibi MK (Shibi Krishnan) to Government Higher Secondary School, Vaduvanchal, and initiated steps to remove the PTA president, who was allegedly found consuming liquor during the trip.

The controversy erupted on Thursday when a group of parents and local residents intercepted a tourist bus at the school entrance and staged a protest, demanding immediate action against the PTA president and Principal Shibi Krishnan. Their allegations were based on video footage and accounts reportedly given by students who had participated in the five-day tour.

However, a group of students later held a press conference, claiming that they had never raised any allegations against the principal. They alleged that the accusations levelled against him were part of a politically motivated conspiracy. The principal also reportedly tested negative in an alcohol test.

The transfer order issued by the Higher Secondary Wing of the Education Department cited violations of the department's guidelines governing school excursions. According to the report submitted by the Kozhikode Regional Deputy Director of Higher Secondary Education, teachers who accompanied the students had stated that the PTA president had consumed liquor during the trip, in violation of the department's instructions.

The order also pointed out several lapses on the part of the principal in organising the tour. Citing the findings of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Kozhikode region, it noted that the school had not obtained the mandatory permission from the Regional Deputy Director, Kozhikode, to conduct the tour.

The report also flagged violations of the guidelines stipulating that night travel should be avoided during school excursions. Further, the tour had been organised for five days, exceeding the three-day limit prescribed by the Education Department for student tour programmes.

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Taking note of these violations, the department ordered the transfer of Shibi M K. The order also stipulated that any further transfer of the principal from the new posting should be made only with the prior approval of the Education Department.

Meanwhile, the department directed the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) to initiate proceedings to remove the PTA president from the position, strictly adhering to the applicable legal procedures.

The Education Department has also assigned Deputy Secretary Roji Benny to conduct a detailed inquiry into the controversy and submit a comprehensive report on the incident.