Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his friend following a dispute over a love affair in Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased has been identified as Abhiram, a native of Sreekaryam. His body was found inside a sack on Monday and is being recovered. The police have taken two of his friends into custody in connection with the murder.

Abhiram had been reported missing on Sunday afternoon, following which the Sreekaryam police registered a missing person case.

During the investigation, the police recovered an Instagram chat from his mobile phone. The conversation revealed that a girl had asked him to meet her at a particular location. Abhiram reportedly believed that the message was from his girlfriend.

However, the account had allegedly been created by one of his friends, who was also in love with the same girl. The friend had used the fake account to lure Abhiram to the location. He was accompanied by another mutual friend. All three boys are 17 years old.

An argument reportedly broke out between them and soon turned violent. According to the police, the friend asked Abhiram not to pursue the relationship with the girl. When Abhiram questioned what the friend would do if he continued the affair, the exchange escalated into a confrontation that allegedly ended in his murder.

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The police are yet to establish the exact manner in which Abhiram was killed and ascertain other details of the crime. The case, initially registered as a missing person complaint, will now be updated to include murder charges, police said.