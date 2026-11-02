Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the alleged irregularities in Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations has now turned towards former chairman and CPM leader MK Sakeer. The examinations that form the basis of the two fresh cases registered by the Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) were conducted during Sakeer's tenure. The SIT will question Sakeer as part of the probe.

With this, both PSC chairmen appointed by the LDF government have come under a cloud of suspicion. After stepping down as PSC chairman, Sakeer served as the chairman of the Waqf Board. He had also contested the last Assembly election as the LDF candidate from Ponnani.

Sakeer served as PSC chairman from 2016 to October 2022. The controversial recruitment of Village Oil Inspectors at the Khadi Board, which is among the cases newly registered by the Crime Branch, took place during this period. The prescribed qualifications for the post included a BSc degree and a three-month course certificate from the Khadi Board. However, the complaint alleges that the wife of a PSC official was appointed after submitting a certificate for a course that lasted only 15 days. Only one candidate attended the interview.

The examination and interview for the post of Fisheries Extension Officer, over which there were allegations of widespread inclusion of ineligible candidates in the rank list, were also conducted during Sakeer's tenure as chairman. However, the rank list was published a month after incumbent chairman MR Baiju assumed office.

Although an FIR has been registered in connection with this examination, naming the PSC chairman and members as accused, it does not mention any of them by name.