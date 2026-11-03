Walayar: The Railways is planning an AI-powered surveillance network and wildlife underpasses in the Walayar region to tackle the recurring threat of elephant-train collisions, drawing on the success of a similar system at Madhukkarai in Tamil Nadu.

As part of the plan, a joint team of senior Railway and Forest department officials inspected Madhukkarai, where the system has been successfully implemented and the Chavadi-Walayar forest stretch, where a new underpass is being constructed. The Railways has initiated preliminary steps towards implementing the proposed measures.

The entire cost of the project will be borne by the Railways. The inspection was also aimed at identifying ways to strengthen existing safeguards against elephant-train collisions. The proposed measures will be taken up after the ongoing railway fencing work along vulnerable stretches is completed.

The inspection team, comprising senior railway and forest department officials and technical experts, was led by Eastern Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Dr R Kamalahar, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) T Uma, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Madhukar Rawat and Palakkad DFO Ravikumar Meena.

The team visited locations where elephant-train collisions have occurred repeatedly and assessed the preventive measures already put in place by the Railways. It also visited the AI control room at Madhukkarai to study the system's functioning.

Key proposals

Two wildlife underpasses will be constructed at suitable locations in Walayar to allow elephants to cross the railway tracks safely. Rail fencing will also be installed along all vulnerable stretches to prevent elephants from straying onto the tracks.An advanced warning system incorporating AI technology will also be developed to detect the presence of elephants near railway tracks.