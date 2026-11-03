Malayinkeezhu: Demands are growing for the preservation and restoration of the 127-year-old Kundamankadavu bridge, a colonial-era engineering relic that historically linked Thiruvananthapuram to its eastern highland regions. The bridge is currently in a state of severe neglect due to administrative inaction.

The iron railings of the structure have rusted extensively, and dense wild vegetation has overgrown sections of the bridge. The unlit stretch has also become a frequent dumping ground for municipal waste. A metal mesh barrier, originally installed along the railings to prevent debris from being tossed into the Karamana River, was damaged in a vehicular accident years ago and has not been repaired. Additionally, a large adjacent tree poses a risk to the integrity of the aging structure.

During the previous government's tenure, authorities announced a proposal to renovate the bridge into a dedicated heritage corridor, complete with historical art installations, sculptures, and a venue for cultural programs. However, no progress has been made on the project.

Local residents are now urging the government to officially declare the bridge a protected monument. Their demands include immediate structural repairs, the installation of streetlights and surveillance cameras, and joint oversight by the concerned grama panchayats and the city corporation to curb illegal waste disposal.

An engineering relic from 1898

Constructed in 1898 across the Karamana River on the Thiruvananthapuram–Kattakkada road, the bridge was built by British engineers primarily to bolster trade routes connecting the capital with the surrounding agrarian highlands.

Engineered without conventional river piers, the span was built entirely of steel. It was assembled using 16 imported English steel girders, fastened securely with nuts and bolts in a cantilevered truss design.

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Due to the bridge’s narrow single-lane carriage, traffic congestion worsened over the decades as vehicular volume expanded. Consequently, a parallel concrete bridge was constructed at a cost of ₹9.78 crore and opened to the public on July 2, 2015. Despite its age and deteriorated state, light traffic continues to use the old steel structure.