Road repair abandoned midway in Kannur, accidents become frequent on half-paved stretch
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Resurfacing work on a one-kilometre stretch near Kannapuram Railway Station was abandoned midway by the contractor a month ago, leaving the road in a hazardous condition.
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Vehicles forced onto the single newly paved lane are experiencing daily accidents and near-misses, with two-wheelers and motorists facing severe risks from head-on collisions.
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Despite official claims that work will resume after the monsoon, residents note that the project has suffered repeated delays since January due to material shortages and prolonged neglect.
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Kannapuram: Resurfacing work on a one-kilometre stretch near the Kannapuram Railway Station has been abandoned midway after paving only half the road’s width. The contractor walked off the site a month ago, leaving the road in a hazardous condition.
With vehicles from both directions squeezing onto the newly paved lane to avoid the rough surface, accidents have become a daily occurrence. Just two days ago, a trailer truck transporting vehicles collided with a private bus near the railway station. Two-wheelers are the worst affected, frequently skidding and crashing.
Locals complain that motorists bound for the unpaved side routinely cut across into the smooth, newly tarred half, leading to head-on collisions and chaos. The entire stretch from Pappinisseri to Kannapuram is already riddled with deep potholes due to prolonged neglect.
While officials claim that work will resume as soon as the monsoon eases, residents point out that the work remained stalled even during extended dry spells.
The road upgrade, which kicked off in January, has been plagued by repeated delays, ostensibly due to a shortage of paving materials. The previous government had sanctioned ₹18 crore for the comprehensive overhaul of the 21-kilometre corridor. While the section from Pilathara to Pazhayangadi was successfully completed, work ground to a halt right here in Kannapuram.