Man held for stealing gold, cash and cardamom worth ₹12 lakh in Idukki
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The prime accused in the Idukki burglary involving valuables worth nearly 12 lakh rupees has been arrested by Nedumkandam police in Tamil Nadu.
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The theft occurred during the daytime on October 31 at an unoccupied house in Manjappetty, with the stolen goods including gold, cash and cardamom.
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The arrested suspect allegedly sold the stolen gold to purchase a car, a chain and other luxury items, while his accomplice remains at large.
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Idukki: The prime accused in a burglary involving the theft of gold, cash and cardamom worth nearly ₹12 lakh from a house in Manjappetty, Idukki, has been arrested. His accomplice is still absconding.
The arrested man has been identified as Thuketh (37), a native of Karuppakallam, Parathode.
The theft took place during the daytime on October 31 at the house of Rajayya at Kalivilasam, Manjappetty. The accused allegedly broke open the front door after finding the house unoccupied and stole the valuables.
The duo later divided the stolen goods. Thuketh allegedly sold the gold and used the proceeds to buy a car, a chain and other luxury items.
The Nedumkandam police arrested him in Tamil Nadu. A search is underway for the second accused.