Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday expressed reservations over former Director General of Police Tomin J Thachankary's request for permission to travel abroad to resume work, questioning the apparent inconsistency between his claims of ill health during imprisonment and his intention to take up employment overseas.

Justice A Badharudeen, while considering Thachankary's plea, observed that the former police chief had reportedly been admitted to the jail hospital during his entire 28-day period in custody. The judge questioned how a person who had required hospitalisation for several ailments while in prison could now seek permission to travel abroad for work.

The Court pointed out that Thachankary had projected himself as a seriously ill person while in custody but, after securing bail, expressed his intention to travel to the US or Saudi Arabia for employment. It observed that granting his request despite these apparent contradictions could erode public confidence in the judiciary.

The judge subsequently decided to seek a report from the concerned Jail Superintendent to ascertain the actual duration of Thachankary's hospitalisation during his four weeks in custody.

The report has been sought to specify the total number of days he was admitted to the jail hospital, the ailments for which he received treatment and the number of days he remained outside the hospital. The Court said these details were necessary to assess the genuineness of his request to travel abroad.

The matter has been posted to November 6 for further consideration.

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Thachankary approached the High Court seeking relaxation of the conditions imposed while suspending the sentence awarded to him by the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Kottayam, in a disproportionate assets case. He had spent around four weeks in prison before securing suspension of his sentence.

The Special Court had found him guilty under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and sentenced him to four years' imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹30.84 lakh.

On October 15, the High Court suspended the sentence and granted him bail, subject to certain conditions, including a restriction on leaving the country without prior permission from the Court.

(With LiveLaw inputs)