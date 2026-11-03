Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case following the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was electrocuted by decorative lights at a wedding venue in Parassala.

The incident occurred on Monday evening. The boy was identified as Abhinav, who had arrived at the venue to attend a wedding reception. He was reportedly electrocuted after stepping on decorative lights laid on the floor. His relatives alleged that the accident occurred due to the careless installation of the decorative lights at the venue.

The Commission has sought explanations from the Parassala Station House Officer (SHO) and the District Child Protection Officer in connection with the incident.