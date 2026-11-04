Kottayam: An 18-year-old allegedly went on a nine-kilometre speeding spree in Changanassery, ramming multiple vehicles and leaving several people injured before local residents intercepted his car and handed him over to the police.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, when Gokul Vinu, a native of Thiruvalla, drove from Payippad towards Kannavatta near Thengana at high speed in an Innova. The car hit several vehicles along the busy Vazhoor Road, even continuing its run after a tyre burst.

At Asharimukku, the car knocked down a woman riding a scooter and ran over the two-wheeler. The woman was thrown towards the roadside and escaped being trapped underneath the car. Her scooter was completely wrecked. She suffered fractures to her hand and leg, according to the police FIR.

The car involved in the accident. Photo: Manorama Online

The car also brushed against pedestrians at Asharimukku before hitting another car at Poovathummoodu. Its tyre burst during the journey, but the driver continued towards Thengana, with sparks flying as the damaged vehicle scraped against the road.

Several motorists had to swerve out of the car's path to avoid being hit. Meanwhile, local residents began chasing the vehicle in their own cars.

After crossing Thengana junction, the car sped towards the Kannavatta downhill stretch. Its speed eventually dropped as the damaged tyre assembly scraped against the road. Motorists following the car then positioned their vehicles across its path and brought it to a halt.

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The driver was taken to the Thrikkodithanam police station as angry residents gathered around him.

An officer at the Thrikkodithanam police station said the driver was suspected to be under the influence of intoxicants. His blood samples have been sent for medical examination, the officer added.

The officer said that further inquest proceedings would be conducted and he would be taken to court today.

The police have registered a case against him under Sections 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 134(a) and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The exact number of people injured in the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, one of the injured is reportedly in critical condition, the officer said. Several others sought treatment at private hospitals in the area.