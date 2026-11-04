26-year-old woman found dead in river a day after she goes missing in Kottayam
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A 26-year-old woman named Nimmy Shaji, who went missing after leaving for a church on Tuesday, was found dead near a tributary of the Meenachil River in Kottayam on Wednesday morning.
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Her relatives had lodged a missing-person complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station after she failed to return home.
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The body has been transferred to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital while police inquest proceedings are underway.
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Kottayam: A 26-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead near a tributary of the Meenachil River at Kumaranelloor in Kottayam on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Nimmy Shaji, daughter of Shaji Joseph, a native of Kumaranelloor.
According to the police, Nimmy left home for a church around 7 pm on Tuesday but did not return. Her relatives subsequently lodged a missing-person complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station.
Her body was found around 7 am on Wednesday near Kumaranelloor Vadakke Nada, along the banks of a tributary of the Meenachil River.
The body has been shifted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Police said inquest proceedings are underway.