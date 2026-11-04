Kottayam: A 26-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead near a tributary of the Meenachil River at Kumaranelloor in Kottayam on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nimmy Shaji, daughter of Shaji Joseph, a native of Kumaranelloor.

According to the police, Nimmy left home for a church around 7 pm on Tuesday but did not return. Her relatives subsequently lodged a missing-person complaint at the Gandhi Nagar police station.

Her body was found around 7 am on Wednesday near Kumaranelloor Vadakke Nada, along the banks of a tributary of the Meenachil River.

The body has been shifted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Police said inquest proceedings are underway.