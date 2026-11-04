Thrissur: No middlemen, no harmful chemicals, and no haggling over prices. Operating out of the Principal Agricultural Office premises in Chembukkavu, this community-driven weekly farmers’ market has crossed six successful years and continues to thrive.

Supervised by the Thrissur Krishi Bhavan, the 100-member-strong collective has earned widespread acclaim for guaranteeing fair returns to growers and inspiring more locals to embrace farming.

The market is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm on the Chembukkavu Principal Agricultural Office premises, and on Sundays from 9 am to 1 pm at MRG Sreevalsam Apartments in Thiruvambady.

Everything sold here is harvested on the very morning of market day. Customers can find regional, hard-to-source produce rarely seen in commercial supermarkets—such as banana blossoms, banana pith, moringa leaves, rose apples, and custard apples. The collective also caters thoughtfully to customer convenience: offering ready-to-cook jackfruit bulbs in the summer or freshly peeled Chinese potatoes (koorka) in season.

In addition to seasonal vegetables, the stalls feature backyard fruits, pure honey, and fresh mushrooms. Rates are benchmarked against prevailing daily retail prices, with growers receiving the market value minus a nominal ₹5 deduction to support running costs. For smallholders and urban backyard growers, the platform has completely solved the challenge of finding a viable market.

Reselling commercially procured vegetables is strictly barred. Farmers from outside the Thrissur Krishi Bhavan limits must provide an official clearance letter from their local Agricultural Officer. In case of doubts regarding farming practices, committee members and agricultural officers conduct on-site farm inspections to verify authenticity.

The concept took root during the COVID-19 pandemic, when small-scale farmers struggled to find buyers for their harvests. What started with just a handful of growers has now scaled significantly, moving over a ton of produce spanning more than 50 crop varieties every week. However, acute space constraints remain a hurdle, as promised allocations for a larger dedicated space continue to face delays. The initiative operates under the guidance of the local Agriculture Officer, with Collective President Usha Mohan and Secretary P.A. Viswanathan steering day-to-day affairs.

Driven by word-of-mouth recommendations among growers, the market’s impact has grown manifold. Farmers who had contemplated walking away from agriculture due to poor market returns have found a fresh lease on life and reliable income here. Many now reserve their best yield for this market, selling elsewhere only what remains.

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People travel from afar searching for genuinely clean, safe vegetables, and for dozens of families, this initiative has become an indispensable livelihood.