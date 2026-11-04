Cherthala: Trees and heavy branches leaning precariously over the road near the Chenganda Bridge on the Cherthala–Arookkutty route have turned into a constant nightmare for commuters. Falling boughs have been regularly damaging passing vehicles, with the latest close call occurring just the other night when a heavy branch snapped and crashed onto a moving car. While the vehicle was badly damaged, the occupants had a miraculous escape.

Traffic on this route has surged dramatically in recent weeks, driven by diversions due to ongoing National Highway development and the steady stream of vehicles arriving via the newly opened Nerekadavu–Makkekadavu Bridge.

Despite the heavy vehicular movement, several colossal branches hang precariously over the asphalt, threatening to give way at any moment. Adding to the concern, dozens of schoolchildren and students from nearby coaching centres cycle down this hazardous stretch every day.

Navigating this road during squally winds and torrential downpours has become an extreme gamble. Locals point out that even a small falling branch could cause a motorist to lose control and veer straight down the steep embankment flanking the road. Before a fatal tragedy strikes, residents and daily commuters are urging the authorities to intervene immediately and prune or chop down the hazardous trees.