A youth from Palakkad was murdered by a shop owner in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Kiran, a native of Thiruvegappura. The accused, Anand, who owns a vegetable shop, has been arrested by the Yelahanka police. Further procedures are underway. Anand reportedly became angry over Kiran's relationship with his 19-year-old daughter.

According to Kiran's neighbour and ward member, Pramod, Kiran was the second child of Siddharthan and Shabhari, both natives of Thiruvegappura, who are currently working in the Gulf. "Kiran went to work at a popcorn manufacturing and packing unit in Yelahanka a year ago. He was living with his elder brother, who drives vegetable trucks for the accused's shop," Pramod said.

He added that the girl's parents had spotted Kiran with her a couple of days before the murder, leading to a heated argument. "At the time of the incident, his elder brother had gone to Uttar Pradesh to deliver vegetables. He is still on his way back after receiving the news," Pramod said. "We suspect that more people were involved in the murder," Pramod added.

Kiran also has a younger sister who is studying at a college in Athani, Ernakulam. "The family is very hardworking and had only recently reached a stable financial position," Pramod said.

Kiran's parents are expected to reach Kozhikode airport around 10 pm on Wednesday. His body will be brought to Palakkad on Thursday after the postmortem examination, and the final rites will be held at their residence.