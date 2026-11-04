Kannur: Learning the culinary arts from her mother, Sugila, an accomplished cook, has certainly paid off for Avantika Vinod. A Plus One science student at St. Michael’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Kannur, Avantika has been selected for the State School Science Fair in the ‘Nutritious Food’ category, after wowing the judges with her innovative take on 'koovappodi kinnathappam' (steamed arrowroot pudding) and traditional Thiruvathira 'puzhukku'.

The arrowroot 'kinnathappam', made with coconut milk, jaggery and lentils, is an original recipe born out of her kitchen experiments. She clinched the top spot by cooking an impressive array of nutritious dishes live at the venue, including an eggplant-and-pumpkin stir-fry, 'pathila' thoran (a stir-fry of ten wild greens), jackfruit pericarp pickle, papaya jam, raw mango jam, and millet puttu.

Winning is not new to Avantika.She secured first place in the high school category last year as a student of Kadambur High School. She is the daughter of Vinod, residing at 'Chandralayam' in Vellikkeel, Cherukunnu.