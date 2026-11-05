Thiruvananthapuram: The female friend of Umar, one of the accused in the murder of 17-year-old Abhiram at Sreekariyam, has been taken into police custody following revelations about her alleged involvement in the crime.

The woman, a native of Akkulam, was taken into custody from her residence after police received information about her role during the interrogation of Umar. Investigators suspect that she had prior knowledge of the murder and may have helped lure Abhiram to the spot.

Police found that Umar, who is also an accused in a Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) case, had shared details of the crime with the woman both before and after the incident.

The woman's arrest is expected to be formally recorded after further questioning. She is currently being interrogated at the Sreekariyam police station.

With her detention, the number of people apprehended in connection with Abhiram's murder has risen to four, including two men and two women.

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The murder

Abhiram, a 17-year-old Plus Two student and native of Pangappara, was found murdered in an isolated plot at Pangappara in Sreekaryam on November 2. His body, stuffed inside a sack, was found abandoned in a plantain farm after he went missing on Sunday afternoon. Police said the murder stemmed from a dispute over a love affair.

The prime accused, a 17-year-old boy, allegedly plotted to kill his former girlfriend's current boyfriend but used Abhiram, a close friend of the intended target, to lure him to the spot using a girl's Instagram account. Umar, a history-sheeter, assisted in the crime and the disposal of the body. Another girl, Anantha, was arrested for allegedly allowing the prime accused to use her phone and Instagram account to contact Abhiram.

The post-mortem examination revealed multiple injuries on the teenager's head, neck, eyes and chest. Preliminary findings in the report indicate that the accused strangled him using their hands and a belt, leading to death by asphyxiation.