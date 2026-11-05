Aluva: An organic farm and seed bank initiative titled ‘Kedaram’ was inaugurated at Union Christian (UC) College, Aluva. The project is spearheaded by the college’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit in collaboration with the social organisation Thanalidam.

Spread across a 50-cent plot, the initiative combines sustainable organic farming methods with modern technology to create a model vegetable garden and a repository for seeds. The facility features an automated irrigation system designed and implemented by students from the college's Department of Electronics and Computer Maintenance.

The project was jointly inaugurated by Aluva Municipal Chairperson Saiji Jolly, KSEB Assistant Engineer B V Rasal, and Mahatma Gandhi University NSS Coordinator E N Sivadasan.

College Principal Dr Mmini Alice presided over the function. Assistant Director of Agriculture Elsa Giles, K M Zainudheen, T N Nishal, Dr Anumol Jose, Dr Dhanush B Danes, Dr K N Nila Devi, Dr. Jibin Jose Mathew, Diya Maryam Ranji, and Benjamin Antony also addressed the gathering.