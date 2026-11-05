A tiger was killed after being struck by a train on the Kollam–Shenkottai railway line on the Tamil Nadu side of the border. The accident occurred between Aryankavu and Bhagavatipuram stations and involved the Palaruvi Express, which was travelling towards Palakkad.

Following the impact, the train crew immediately notified the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The express train was halted at the scene briefly while forest officials cleared the carcass from the railway tracks before normal movement resumed.