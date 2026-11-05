Cherupuzha: Public outcry is mounting over the urgent need to restore the Rajagiri–Josegiri road and make it motorable again. The road was dug up with earthmovers ahead of the Assembly elections after ₹5 crore was sanctioned for its upgrade, a project officially inaugurated by MLA T I Madhusoodanan.

However, little progress was made after the fanfare. A stretch that was previously in decent shape was torn up, rendering it virtually impassable even on foot. Navigating the loose gravel and jagged metal stones has become a safety hazard; two-wheelers frequently skid and overturn, leaving commuters injured on a regular basis.

Adding to the misery, a landslide accompanied by flash floods battered the Josegiri region on August 1, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. It took 20 days just to restore bus services. The torrential runoff gouged deep craters along the shoulders and washed away the top ballast entirely, carving gaping trenches right through the middle of the road.

Despite the ordeal dragging on for months, the authorities have turned a blind eye. This route is a vital link offering easy access to prominent highland tourist destinations like Thirunettikallu and Tabor. The original plan envisioned a 5.5-meter-wide macadamised surface with drainage systems where required. However, residents and people’s representatives are now demanding that the budgetary allocation be revised upward to rebuild the road with modern infrastructure.

Stepping in to press the issue, a delegation led by MLA V. Kunjikrishnan, Panchayat President Lysamma Panakkal, Vice President Satheesan Karthikapally, Standing Committee Chairperson Leena William, Panchayat Member Shaima Jenu, and Planning Committee Member Manoj Vadakkel met with Public Works Department (PWD) officials. Highlighting the abysmal condition of the stretch, they demanded that the contractor resume the renovation work without further delay.