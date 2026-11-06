The Kerala High Court on Friday (November 6) granted regular bail to the four accused in the Mini Cooper Crash, which claimed the lives of three youngsters.

The Court ordered that the prime accused Suhail Sajeev, who allegedly drove the car under the influence of alcohol, can be released after 10 days. No such time period has been imposed as regards the other accused - Ninav, Ameen Shah and Joyal S Anto, who were the passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

All four accused approached the High Court after their bail pleas were rejected by the Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam, and the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly.

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Sajeev was driving the Mini Cooper under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a scooter carrying three people, Eyas, Devika and Gopika, on the Airport-Athani road in the early hours of October 11. All three died in the accident.

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Joyal, Ninav and Ameen were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The Nedumbassery police registered a case against the four following the accident. The prosecution has alleged that the accused committed offences under Sections 281, 105, 49 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police arrested Sajeev and Ninav on October 11 and remanded them to judicial custody. Police arrested Joyal and Ameen the following day and remanded them to judicial custody.