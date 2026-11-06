Thrissur: A garbage dump on Second Pipeline Street in East Kizhakkumpattukara is set to become a garden as part of the IC 100 Challenge launched by the Thrissur Corporation. Mayor Dr Niji Justin inaugurated the corporation-level initiative, which aims to transform neglected and garbage-filled public spaces into clean and attractive areas.

The IC 100 Challenge is being implemented under the slogan 'I CARE, I CLEAN, I COMMIT'. The initiative aims to make the city free of waste, promote awareness about cleanliness and encourage public participation in keeping neighbourhoods clean.

The project has been launched in the 21st division in Kizhakkumpattukara, where waste had been accumulating for years. A two-week-long cleaning drive has already cleared the area, with around 300 sacks of waste removed so far, officials said.

Following the clearance, steps have been initiated to develop the site into a beautiful garden. Arrangements have also been made to remove old pipes that had been lying abandoned in the area for years. The event was attended by senior health inspector Joseph Thomas, who proposed the vote of thanks.