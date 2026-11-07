Thrissur: The BJP-Congress understanding in Mattathur grama panchayat has come into focus again, with members of both parties staying away from a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF. The motion could not be taken up for discussion as the required quorum was not met.

The Congress-BJP understanding in Mattathur had recently triggered a political controversy in Keralam. The panchayat has 24 elected members — 10 from the LDF, eight from the Congress, four from the BJP and two Congress rebels.

During the election of the panchayat president, the BJP extended support to a Congress candidate. The Congress members had resigned from the party shortly before the elections of the president and vice-president and subsequently secured the BJP's backing.

The understanding between the two parties was also evident during the first no-confidence motion. Months later, the LDF moved another motion, but it could not proceed due to the absence of Congress and BJP members.

LDF Opposition Leader C C Biju said the front would move another no-confidence motion after six months to protest against what he described as a communal alliance.

K R Ouseph, who won as an independent rebel candidate, alleged that the Congress had offered to make him panchayat president with the BJP's support.

Meanwhile, former vice-president Noorjahan Nawaz alleged that attempts had been made to secure the support of Congress members by offering them positions and lakhs of rupees.

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Panchayat president Tessy Joseph, however, alleged that the LDF had moved the no-confidence motion to disrupt the Keralolsavam organised by the panchayat. She said the BJP's support would continue and that they were unwilling to undermine the people's mandate.