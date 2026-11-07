Vadakkencherry: At 19, A Abdullah of Cheerakkuzhi in Kizhakkanchery may be confined to a wheelchair, but his knowledge of volleyball spans the globe. So, when A P Hameed, popularly known as the ‘King of Expat Smashes’, turned up at his home, it was a dream come true for the young fan.

Once a crowd-puller on volleyball courts, Hameed enthralled fans with his powerful smashes in Keralam and during his years as an expatriate in the UAE. His visit was especially memorable for Abdullah, who has remained devoted to the sport despite his physical limitations.

Abdullah's passion for volleyball dates back to his childhood. His parents, Abdul Khader and Aasiya, encouraged his interest, which grew further as he began following the sport closely on social media. Today, he can reel off details about almost all players, matches and tournaments from across the world.

His enthusiasm in the sport has also helped him build friendships with several volleyball stars. A visit by former India captain Tom Joseph remains one of his most cherished memories. The two first connected over the phone. Even when football legend I M Vijayan visited his home, Abdullah found himself talking more about volleyball than football.

His presence as a special guest at several volleyball tournaments has also become a draw for spectators.