Palakkad: A five-year-old girl died after falling into a pit dug for the installation of a pillar at her house in Mundur, Palakkad, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Anushree, daughter of Thulasi and Jagadeesh of Palakeezh in Mundur. The incident took place around 1.45 pm.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the girl was playing near the construction site of her family's new house when she fell into the pit.

Palakeezh ward member Ranjitha K K said the child's parents were attending a funeral at the time of the incident. "The family's old house and her uncle's house are on the same premises, so she usually plays around there. The couple had gone to attend a funeral, and the child was with her uncle. When they returned, they could not find her and began searching. Her uncle spotted her footwear near the pit dug for installing the beams and found her body," Ranjitha said.

Although Anushree was rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be saved. Her post-mortem examination was conducted at the Palakkad General Hospital. After the final rites, her body was cremated at Ivor Madam, Ranjitha added. The couple has another child, Adhishree, who is in Class 7.