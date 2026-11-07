In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old Indian student lost her life in a road accident in Dubai shortly after her vehicle suffered a flat tyre. Naifa Balkees, a native of Thodupuzha in Keralam, was a final-year architecture student at the Canadian University, Dubai.

Tragedy strikes during breakdown call

The fatal mishap occurred around 3 pm in the Rashidiya area of Dubai. According to relatives, Naifa was driving when one of her car tyres punctured. She pulled over to the roadside and phoned her parents, who were visiting their hometown in Keralam, to inform them of the breakdown. Her father, Binu Hameed, advised her to ring a roadside recovery service using their toll-free number for immediate assistance.

Naifa stepped out of her vehicle to place the call when an oncoming vehicle struck her. Moments later, when her father tried calling her back to check on her, the call went unanswered. Shortly afterwards, Dubai Police contacted the family to break the devastating news.

Repatriation efforts underway

Naifa's parents, Binu Hameed, who runs a business in Dubai, and her mother Seena, have reached Dubai on morning flights. Her body is currently kept with the Dubai Police Forensic Department, and legal procedures are underway to repatriate her remains to Keralam.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is survived by her parents and her brother, Nihal Hameed.