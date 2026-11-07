Kochi: The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court -VIII on Saturday denied bail to a young actress, actor and production executive Bibin Perumpilly, and K B Vishnu, who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a doctor at a flat in Ponnurunni. Meanwhile, the police investigation into the rape case against the complainant, Dr Johnson K Varghese, revealed that his mobile phone contained private videos of him engaging in intimate acts with around 12 women.

Dr Varghese is facing a rape case following a complaint by a woman related to the actress, and has gone absconding. The police are investigating whether he used the recordings to blackmail the women. Police will issue a lookout circular against him even as a manhunt is already underway.

The court rejected the bail pleas of the three accused after Kadavanthra Police opposed their release, stating that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage, custodial interrogation was necessary and that nine other suspects allegedly involved in the assault and robbery were yet to be traced.

Two cases emerge from confrontation

The case first came to light when Dr Varghese, a physician at a private hospital in Kochi, approached Kadavanthra Police with a complaint of assault and robbery.

According to his complaint, he was asked to visit a flat in Ponnurunni around 6.30 pm on November 2 under the pretext of providing medical assistance to the actress's unwell relative. However, he alleged that a group of 12 people detained him until around 10.30 pm, threatened to implicate him in a rape case and assaulted him.

The group allegedly took away two high-end mobile phones worth ₹3.25 lakh, a watch and earphones. Kadavanthra Police subsequently registered a case against 12 people and arrested the actress, Bibin and Vishnu.

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However, a counter-complaint subsequently led to a rape case against the doctor. Infopark Police registered an FIR against Dr Varghese based on a complaint by a close relative of the actress.

According to the police, the woman alleged that the doctor, who was known to the family and served as their physician, sexually assaulted her in early October after allegedly giving her alcohol at a hotel near Infopark to incapacitate her.

She reportedly told investigators that fear of the doctor having recorded compromising photographs or videos of the incident had prevented her from approaching the police earlier.

“The actress learnt about the alleged assault through another relative. She and her associates subsequently summoned the doctor to the Ponnurunni flat to confront him and check his mobile phones for any private visuals of the survivor. The confrontation allegedly escalated into the assault reported by the doctor,” said a police officer.

Private visuals of 12 women found

The mobile phones seized by the gang from Dr Varghese were handed over to Infopark Police for examination. The subsequent inspection reportedly revealed private videos showing the doctor in intimate situations with around 12 women.

“We are examining whether the recordings were used to blackmail or intimidate the women. No other complaints have been received so far. Additional cases could be registered if more survivors come forward,” said a senior police officer.

The investigation has also brought to light allegations of harassment at the hospital where Dr Varghese worked. His colleagues reportedly told investigators that a female staff member had resigned from the institution around two years ago because of his behaviour. However, no formal complaint had been lodged at the time.

The police have also questioned the delay in Dr Varghese approaching Kadavanthra Police. Despite allegedly sustaining serious injuries in the confrontation, he reportedly waited two days before filing a complaint. Investigators suspect he approached the police after learning that the woman was preparing to lodge a formal rape complaint against him.

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Police seek custody of three accused

Following the rejection of their bail pleas, Kadavanthra Police are preparing to seek the custody of the actress, Bibin and Vishnu for further interrogation.

Investigators are also trying to identify and trace the nine other suspects allegedly involved in the assault and robbery.

Meanwhile, Infopark Police are searching for Dr Varghese, who went into hiding after the rape case was registered against him. Suspecting that he may have crossed state borders or could attempt to leave the country, police have initiated steps to issue a lookout circular to prevent his escape.