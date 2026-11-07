Kottayam: Another glaring construction lapse has been exposed at the Government Medical College Hospital’s newly built surgical block. The walls concealed above the false ceiling have been left completely unplastered.

Hospital staff noticed the structural shortcut when representatives from the construction firm opened the ceiling panels for an inspection. When confronted about the unplastered brickwork, the contractor's officials reportedly brushed it off, claiming that plastering areas hidden behind a false ceiling was simply unnecessary.

Conduits, wiring, and utility pipes run completely exposed against the bare brickwork. Staff members noted that the officials maintained this dismissive attitude even after hollow bricks began dislodging from a restroom ceiling. In late October, a female employee had a miraculous escape when a crumbling hollow brick plummeted from the restroom ceiling, narrowly missing her head.

Hospital workers also revealed a bizarre response they received regarding persistent water pooling on the floor directly above the central laboratory. Contractors allegedly claimed that the waterlogging could only be resolved if the air conditioning on the lower level was turned down, or if AC units were installed on the upper level as well - chalking up serious structural seepage to condensation. This revelation comes amid mounting complaints of leaking ceilings and falling debris throughout the new building.