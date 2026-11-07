Kozhikode: A two-month-old baby boy has arrived under the protective care of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), becoming the 1,008th child sheltered across the state’s network of Ammathottil. This marks the 15th infant—and the eighth boy—received at the state-of-the-art Ammathottil facility near Beach Hospital since it began operations a year ago.

The baby, weighing 4.25 kg, was placed in the cradle at 12:50 am yesterday. Because the little one arrived on former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s birthday, the authorities decided to name him ‘Virat,’ said KSCCW General Secretary G L Arun Gopi.

The automated alarm rang at the Beach Hospital nursing station the moment the baby was placed in the cradle. Duty nurses rushed over within seconds, carefully took custody of the infant, and transferred him to the intensive care unit. Doctors confirmed that the baby is in perfect health and remains under expert medical observation and compassionate care at the hospital.

Legal procedures to place Virat up for adoption have already begun. The General Secretary stated that any biological parents or legal claimants wishing to come forward should immediately contact the KSCCW authorities at +91 9847464613