Guruvayur: Shruthi, who became the face of Keralam's grief after losing her family and home in the Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad, began a new chapter in her life on Saturday. She married Sandeep at the Guruvayur temple.

Sandeep, a native of Mananthavady and an employee at the Wayanad Collectorate, tied the knot with Shruthi in the presence of close relatives and friends. Former minister K Rajan also attended the wedding.

"I am very happy at this moment. He held my hand, knowing everything about my past. I pray that we have a happy life ahead," Shruthi told the media after the wedding.

Shruthi and Sandeep. Photo: Screegrab/Manorama News

Shruthi's life has been marked by one tragedy after another. She lost nine members of her family, including her parents and sister, in the devastating landslide that struck Chooralmala in Wayanad. She also lost her home in the disaster.

Just as she was struggling to cope with the loss of her loved ones, her fiancé Jenson, who had stood by her through the difficult period, died in a road accident. Shruthi also sustained injuries to her legs in the accident.

She subsequently faced challenges while finding a job. She was later appointed as a clerk in the Public Grievance Cell (PG Cell) of the Revenue Department at the Wayanad Collectorate. She joined duty in December 2024.