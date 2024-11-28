Thiruvananthapuram/ Wayanad: The Kerala General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday issued an order sanctioning permission to appoint Sruthi S, a survivor of the recent devastating landslide in Wayanad, as a clerk in the Revenue Department. Sruthi tragically lost her entire family in the landslide and, later, her fiance in a road accident.

“The Wayanad Collector has reported a vacancy for the clerk position in the Revenue Department and confirmed that Sruthi is eligible for the role,” an order from the GAD stated. The GAD has granted permission for the Wayanad Collector to move forward with her appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sruthi lost her father, Sivanna; her mother, Sabitha; her younger sister, Sreya; her paternal uncle Siddaraj; his wife Divya; and their son, Lakshvath Krishna, in the landslide on July 30. Sruthi and her sister Lavanya were away when the disaster struck.

Sruthi's fiance, Jensen, sustained serious injuries in a road accident and passed away in September. Sruthi herself was also injured in the incident.