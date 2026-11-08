Kozhikode: A fresh soil collapse along the approach road to the new Eranjikkal bridge on the Kozhikode–Kuttiyadi State Highway has prompted authorities to shut down traffic along the stretch, at least for two months. A section of the road caved in on Saturday morning while piling work was underway.

Shoring work using coconut tree logs had commenced on Friday, which involved excavating the soil completely on the western flank of the road. On Saturday morning, as workers were building a granite retaining wall atop the piling, more soil caved in from the previously excavated stretch. The laborers had a miraculous escape, getting out in the nick of time without injuries.

Even while the construction had been progressing, one side of the road was kept open for traffic. However, following the collapse, massive fissures stretching over five metres in length developed in two places. Senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) soon rushed to the site, where the engineering wing determined that the road was structurally compromised.

Upon learning of the incident, MLA Vidya Balakrishnan, Mayor O. Sadasivan, Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman V P. Manoj, and Councilors Amira Siraj and S M. Thushara visited the spot. Given the grave safety hazard, a joint meeting led by the MLA with PWD and police officials decided to close the road completely for the next two months.