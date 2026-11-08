Thiruvananthapuram: Even as speculation mounts over Minister A P Anilkumar's possible elevation as KPCC president, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan appears unwilling to entertain the proposal, suspecting it is driven by factional interests and ministerial ambitions rather than organisational needs.

Satheesan opposes a Cabinet reshuffle barely six months into the government's tenure and believes that the demand is part of an attempt by a section of the party to block the prospects of certain leaders. Sources close to the Chief Minister indicated that the ministerial ambitions of some leaders could also be fuelling the campaign.

The proposal to elevate Anilkumar, considered a close confidant of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, to the KPCC post was mooted by circles close to the latter. Anilkumar is understood to have conveyed his willingness to take up the responsibility if the offer comes his way.

However, the move found little favour with either Satheesan or Minister Ramesh Chennithala. While Ramesh favours Joseph Vazhakkan for the post, Satheesan believes that if the high command intends to appoint a Dalit leader, senior leader Kodikunnil Suresh should be considered.

Satheesan is confident that the high command will consult him before taking a call on the state party leadership. The appointment of Sunny Joseph as KPCC president, replacing K Sudhakaran, had also been made after taking into account the views of several leaders, including Satheesan, who was then the Leader of the Opposition