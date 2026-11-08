Kottayam: The utter lack of directional signboards and white lane dividers at the Arunapuram junction - where the bypass splits from the road to the private hospital - is causing utter chaos among motorists and inviting serious accidents.

The road lacks even a basic painted median line at the turn-off from Marian Hospital Junction onto the bypass. As a result, motorists arriving from Kottayam frequently turn at the junction and, instead of merging onto the bypass, drive straight down the access road leading into Marian Hospital.

Drivers unfamiliar with the route bear the brunt of the confusion. Local residents are demanding that the authorities immediately install proper signages and paint clear road markings to streamline traffic and avert a major disaster.