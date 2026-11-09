Kasaragod: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has downplayed the Kerala State Human Rights Commission's findings in the death of a 17-year-old boy following tonsil surgery in Kannur, saying the SHRC has come up with several such findings.

The SHRC had found serious medical negligence and regulatory violations in the death of Suryajith, a Plus Two student who died on July 17, 2024, after undergoing tonsil surgery at Priya ENT Clinic in Kannur. Its inquiry found that the doctor who performed the surgery lacked the mandatory registration to practise in Keralam. It also found that neither the clinic nor the hospital where the boy was taken afterwards had the required registration.

“There are several such findings by the Human Rights Commission,” said Muraleedharan on Monday, November 9, when asked by reporters in Kasaragod about the government's future course of action.

When asked whether the government was rejecting the SHRC findings, he said, “It is not a question of accepting or rejecting them. Muraleedharan then went on to add that the commission's findings could not be accepted if they suggested that all doctors were unqualified.

To be sure, the SHRC did not come to such a conclusion. Instead, the commission flagged discrepancies in the official inquiries into the death of Suryajith, and alleged alterations to medical records at Fatima Hospital, where he was taken after his condition deteriorated. It observed that there had been culpable negligence in the boy's death.

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Doctor and two healthcare establishments lacked mandatory registration

Suryajith underwent surgery for tonsillitis at Priya ENT Clinic on July 17, 2024. On the second day after the procedure, he began vomiting large quantities of blood. As his condition worsened, he was taken to Fatima Hospital on the advice of the surgeon, Dr Sandesh Priyadarshan. He died after being admitted there.

His father, P Shaji, a native of Kannadiparamba in Narath panchayat, alleged lapses during the surgery and failure on the part of Fatima Hospital to provide adequate emergency treatment. The family also raised concerns about the handling of medical records.

An inquiry by the District Medical Officer initially found lapses in the emergency treatment provided to the boy. However, a subsequent medical board, which included the same DMO, concluded that there had been no negligence by the doctor or in the treatment. The police closed the case after receiving the medical board's report, prompting the family to approach the Human Rights Commission.

The commission's inquiry wing, headed by an Inspector General of Police, subsequently examined the case and found that Dr Sandesh Priyadarshan did not have the mandatory registration with the Kerala Medical Council to practise in the state. Documents obtained under the Right to Information Act established the absence of registration.

The Commission also found that Priya ENT Clinic and Fatima Hospital had not obtained the registrations required under the applicable rules at the time of the incident.

It noted discrepancies between the reports of the inquiries conducted under the DMO's leadership. It also flagged alleged alterations to medical and nursing records at Fatima Hospital after the boy's death.

In its October 2026 order, the Commission directed the State Police Chief to order a further investigation into the case registered by Kannur Town police. The probe is to be supervised by a Crime Branch officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

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The investigation has been asked to examine the alleged lapses in treatment, possible alterations to medical and nursing records, the surgeon's qualifications and registration, and the registration status of the two healthcare establishments.

The commission also directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, to ensure that private clinical establishments comply with prescribed standards and to take legal action against those violating the rules.

It called for the qualifications and registrations of doctors and other staff at private healthcare establishments across the state to be verified. It also recommended guidelines to ensure the quality of medical services and patient safety, backed by an effective monitoring mechanism.

The commission called for those responsible for the boy's death to be brought to justice.